This evening in Bryan: Generally fair. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Tu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.