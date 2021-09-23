For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Tu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempe…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.