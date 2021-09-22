This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Cooler. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.