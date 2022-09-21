This evening's outlook for Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect…