Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

