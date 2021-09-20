Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
