This evening's outlook for Bryan: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
