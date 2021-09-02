For the drive home in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
