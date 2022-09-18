Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect a dras…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expec…