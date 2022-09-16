For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
