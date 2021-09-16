For the drive home in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday,…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 72F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall a…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though i…
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Scattered s…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 deg…
Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. Temperatures are…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…