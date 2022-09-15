Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatu…
For the drive home in Bryan: Clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Tempera…
This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. Temperatures are …
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect a dras…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expec…