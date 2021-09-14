Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Overcast with showers at times. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.