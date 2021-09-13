 Skip to main content
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 72F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

