This evening's outlook for Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
