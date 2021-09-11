Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.