Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.