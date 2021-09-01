Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 104.25. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wil…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though i…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Tem…