Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 104.25. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.