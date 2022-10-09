Bryan's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expect a dras…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expec…
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a dr…
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.