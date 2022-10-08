For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a dr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expect a dras…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high…