This evening's outlook for Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Today's forecast br…
This evening in Bryan: Generally fair. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. T…
This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Ch…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62…