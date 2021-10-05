Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.