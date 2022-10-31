Bryan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
