Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph.