Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

