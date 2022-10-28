 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

