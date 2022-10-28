For the drive home in Bryan: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Bryan: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thund…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will se…
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Periods…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low around 60F. W…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear s…
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to…