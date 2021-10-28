Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.