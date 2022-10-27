 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

