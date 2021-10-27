 Skip to main content
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

