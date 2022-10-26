Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.