For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
