Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 54F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest.