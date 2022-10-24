 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 54F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

