This evening in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expe…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies toda…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect clear skies to…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy ski…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.