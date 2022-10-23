Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
