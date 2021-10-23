For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
