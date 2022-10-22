Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.