For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expe…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies toda…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy ski…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …