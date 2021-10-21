 Skip to main content
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

