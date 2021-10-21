Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
