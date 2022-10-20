Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
