Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph.