For the drive home in Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies toda…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Peri…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.