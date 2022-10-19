Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.