For the drive home in Bryan: Mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies toda…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Becoming cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Peri…