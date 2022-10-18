 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

