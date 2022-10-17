 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

