Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

