This evening in Bryan: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
