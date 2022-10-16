Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.