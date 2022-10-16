 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Bryan: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert