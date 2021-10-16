 Skip to main content
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

