Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mainly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

