This evening's outlook for Bryan: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. C…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temp…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. L…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Becoming cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Peri…