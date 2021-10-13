Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Becoming cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.