Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.